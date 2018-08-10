ST. LOUIS — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 11
YARDAGE: 355
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.923
RANK: 15
KEY FACT: Gary Woodland made a 45-foot putt for his first of five birdies on the back nine. Tiger Woods dumped his second shot in the water en route to a double bogey.
