PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the British Open:
Hole: 18
Par: 4
Yards: 474
Stroke average: 4.2
Ranking: 3rd
Key Fact: Rory McIlroy came to the 18th needing a birdie to play on the weekend. He settled for par to finish off a 6-under 65 that left him one shot off the cut. Shane Lowry bogeyed the final hole, dropping back into a tie for the lead with J.B. Holmes at 8 under.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
A good round for Holmes in British, an early exit for Tiger
Tiger Woods turned and saluted the fans at Royal Portrush who saw him for two days at this British Open, but no more.
Sports
Maximum Security could face maximum sizzle in Haskell
Maximum Security is going to have to share top billing in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park with an unexpected foe — broiling heat.
Vikings
Ohio State, other Big Ten East powers facing uncertainty
The two most important spots on a football team are the coach and the quarterback. Ohio State has questions at both.
Twins
Odorizzi pitching for Twins; Rosario, Polanco return to lineup
After a come-from-behind 6-3 victory on Thursday at Target Field, the Twins continue a four-game series with the A's.
Golf
Key hole at British Open
A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the British Open: