Some key figures from Lyft's registration filing for its initial public offering:
Riders:
— 30.7 million in 2018
— 18.6 million active as of Dec. 31
— Revenue per active rider: $36.04 as of Dec. 31
— 35 percent do not lease or own personal vehicle
Drivers:
— 1.9 million in 2018
— 1.1 million as of Dec. 31
— 91 percent drive less than 20 hours a week
— 34 percent are over the age of 45
Revenue:
— 2018: $2.2 billion
— 2017: $1.1 billion
— 2016: $343.3 million
Losses:
— 2018: $911.3 million
— 2017: $688.3 million
— 2016: $682.8 million
Source: Lyft IPO registration filing
