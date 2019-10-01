Key dates

Wednesday: The 2019-20 NHL season begins with four games. NBCSN will have a doubleheader — Washington at Stanley Cup champion St. Louis and San Jose at Vegas.

Thursday: Wild season opener and first stop on a three-game road trip — 7 p.m. at Nashville on NBCSN.

Oct. 12: Wild home opener — 7:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh at Xcel Energy Center on FSN.