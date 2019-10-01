Key dates
Wednesday: The 2019-20 NHL season begins with four games. NBCSN will have a doubleheader — Washington at Stanley Cup champion St. Louis and San Jose at Vegas.
Thursday: Wild season opener and first stop on a three-game road trip — 7 p.m. at Nashville on NBCSN.
Oct. 12: Wild home opener — 7:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh at Xcel Energy Center on FSN.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Zimmer on Cousins: 'There are times you just have to pull the trigger'
An ineffective passing game against the Bears caused frustration for receiver Adam Thielen.
Vikings
Vikings' ground game ran out of options vs. Bears
Alternative plans fail after Chicago makes Cook moot.
Twins
At long last, Sano fulfilling his promise with Twins
After many setbacks and frustrations, Miguel Sano becomes the slugger he always wanted to be.
Twins
Reusse: As Twins gear up for playoffs, it's time to remember feisty 2002 club
As Rocco Baldelli's improbable sluggers prepare for a best-of-five division series vs. the Yankees, the '02 Twins remain the franchise's last to win a postseason series.
Twins
Start times set for first two games of Twins-Yankees series
First pitch of Friday's game from Yankee Stadium will be at 6:07 p.m. Central time and televised on MLB Network. Saturday's game has an earlier start and a different network — 4:07 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.