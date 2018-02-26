NEW YORK — Actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a "massive" heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show Sunday night.
Smith said on Twitter early Monday morning that if he hadn't canceled his second show Sunday and gone to the hospital, he would have died. Smith credited a doctor with saving his life after the 47-year-old "Clerks" filmmaker suffered a total blockage of his left coronary artery, often referred to as "the widow maker."
Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned. He added: "For now, I'm still above ground."
Representatives for Smith didn't immediately return messages Monday.
