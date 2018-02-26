Kevin Smith tweeted early Monday that he suffered a “massive heart attack” after a stand-up show in L.A. on Sunday night.

The writer-director-comic had been shooting “Kevin Smith Live!” at the Alex Theatre in Glendale when the incident occurred and he canceled the second of two scheduled performances.

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”),” he tweeted from his hospital bed. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

No further information is available about his condition.

Smith rose to fame as a self-taught filmmaker with the low-budget 1994 comedy “Clerks” and has since expanded into TV, comedy and live appearances appealing to his fan base of like-minded comics-loving nerds.

He hosts and produces the AMC reality show “Comic Book Men” set in his comic-book store in his New Jersey home town. He has also directed recent episodes of shows such as “Supergirl” and “The Flash.”

Smith also made cameo appearances, typically as himself, in projects such as “The Mindy Project,” “The Big Bang Theory” and in last year’s James Franco comedy “The Disaster Artist.”

