Injured veteran midfielder Kevin Molino of Minnesota United rehabilitated on his own Tuesday and coach Adrian Heath said "we're hopeful" he'll play in Sunday's home opener against the New York Red Bulls.

Molino sustained what Heath called a slight hamstring strain and left Saturday's 5-2 victory at San Jose before halftime.

He didn't train with teammates who practiced outdoors at Allianz Field for the first time this season.

Molino has two goals and an assist in the season's first five halves. Heath called him a probable game-day decision.

"He has had a really good start," Heath said. "We'd like that to continue."

Five U divers advance

Five divers for the Gophers qualified for the NCAA Championships at the Zone D Championships in Dallas.

Women advancing on the 3-meter springboard were Joy Zhu, who placed third, JacyInn Fowler (ninth) and Jae Sarkis (11th) and two men on the 1-meter board, Jake Butler (fifth) and Duncan Lester (eighth).

Zhu (671.75), second in the Big Ten Championships in the 3-meter event, finished behind Alison Gibson of Texas (687.15) and Aimee Wilson of LSU (683.10).

The four-day NCAA Championships start next Wednesday in Athens, Ga.

U baseball wins

Otto Grimm had an RBI single in the sixth inning and Chase Stanke followed with a two-run double as the Gophers rallied to edge Creighton 5-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Freshman Trent Schoeberl, a 6-5 righthander, got the win, holding the Bluejays to one run and two hits the first six innings. He struck out seven, walked one.

Jack Kelly and Grimm had RBI singles in the seventh for Minnesota (7-10) and Zack Raabe was 4-for-4 and scored twice.

Etc.

• The Gophers women's golf team finished 10th out of 13 teams in the Juli Inkster Invitational in Fairfax, Calif., with a 40-over 904. Annabelle Ackroyd of Minnesota tied for 23rd with a closing 72 for an 8-over 224 total.

• Gustavus forward Caleb Anderson and Concordia goalie Jacob Stephan were named the MIAC Co-Players of the Year in men's hockey, while St. John's Doug Schueller was recognized by his peers as the Coach of the Year.

• Gophers senior Cammy Frei was named the Big Ten's women's tennis player of the week. She went 2-0 as Minnesota beat Rutgers 7-0 and Wisconsin 4-3. Her 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Badgers' Miruna Tudor at No. 5 singles was the deciding point.

• Denver forward Bobby Brink, of Minnetonka, was a unanimous pick for the NCHC all-rookie team. He finished second in conference rookie scoring with 11 goals and 13 assists in 28 games.

• Senior Trent Merkins of Minnesota Morris was named to the All-Central Region in the shot put by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as was Eben Ebai of St. Scholastica in the 60-meter dash.