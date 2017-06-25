The Jimmy Butler Era officially arrived Sunday, when Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau and General Manager Scott Layden greeted him at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after he landed on a flight from Paris.

The team posted a video message from Butler on Twitter shortly after he arrived carrying a football in what he called “my new home.” He was photographed with fellow NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony last week in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week.

“I’m so excited to get started,” Butler said Sunday. “I can’t wait to meet and interact with everybody. Thank you for this opportunity. I’m ready to win, I’m ready to lead and ready to get this thing on track.”

Butler will be introduced publicly this week after the Wolves do the same with first-round draft pick Justin Patton on Tuesday.

Keefer third in nation in long jump

Anna Keefer, a three-event state champion from St. Michael-Albertville High School, finished third in the long jump in the junior division of the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif. Keefer jumped 20 feet, 0½ inches, just short of the state record of 20-1¼ that she set during the high school season.

The third-place finish makes her an alternate to represent the U.S. in the world championships.

• Vodka At Moonlight, a Minnesota-bred 3-year-old quarter horse filly owned and bred by Paul Luedemann’s Summer Run, Inc., won the $29,200 Bob Morehouse Memorial Stakes by a head over favorite Blacks Cartel on Sunday at Canterbury Park. Vodka At Moonlight paid $8.40 to win. She is trained by Jason Olmstead and was ridden by Brayan Velazquez. Final time for the 400 yards was 20.305 seconds.

“She ran like I thought she would if she gave herself a chance,” Olmstead said. In her last race on May 27, Vodka At Moonlight sat down in the gate and subsequently ran last as the betting favorite. For the Morehouse Stakes, Olmstead removed the blinkers from Vodka At Moonlight.

“We thought maybe it would help her relax if she could see everything in the gate,” Olmstead said.

David Pinon was aboard Blacks Cartel who was 3/4 of a length ahead of third-place finisher Rey D Arranque and Justine Klaiber.