How many laughs you might find in “Night School” depends on where you find Kevin Hart’s comedy talents.

If you feel that his signature moves of falling down at every opportunity and screeching his dialogue like an alley cat are his A-game, you’ll find less to love. But if you have wanted him to follow in the footsteps of Chris Rock, tone down the gimmicks and try on some semi-relatable characters, your hope has arrived.

As Teddy, he plays a hardworking, successful if often phony salesman facing a crisis. He can’t move up professionally and keep his love life intact unless he passes the test for a GED. So he signs up for night school.

For an overstuffed but surprisingly effective hour and a half, Hart blusters, screws up humiliatingly and slowly learns important life lessons. He serves up his usual mix of inspired lunacy and charisma, plus a new level of recognizable humanity. This may be his most likable screen persona yet.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (“Girls Trip”), the movie is full of juicy line-readings and sick humor. Written by Hart and four others, the script is all over the place, but it’s a well-planned, interesting mess, often hilarious and as vulgar as possible within the limits of its PG-13 rating.

We meet Teddy in a flashback as a high school student with plenty of friends and a lot of superficial confidence, but — unlike his brainiac sister — not many accomplishments in earning grades. In fact, he shortened his named from Theodore because that was a challenge to spell.

Night School ★★★ out of 4 stars Rating: PG-13 for crude and sexual content, profanity, drug references and violence.

As he runs his bewildered eyes over his copy of the state achievement test, the letters and numbers float across the screen out of order and impossible for him to decipher. Embarrassed, he drops the exam and walks out, yelling at everyone who remains, “You’re all going to end up in stupid student debt.”

When we cut to the present, the adult Teddy seems to have the world on a string. He drives a new Porsche, has a beautiful girlfriend who is out of his league (and a full head taller) and is still buddy-buddy with an old school pal who runs a major Atlanta investment firm.

It’s from that friend, who is Teddy’s unofficial financial adviser, that we learn he’s carrying a lot more debt than he should. Teddy shows him the huge diamond engagement ring he’s about to give to his girl, and the story’s key conflict is established.

“Night School” is funny and a bit offensive without being mean-spirited in the slightest. It gives Teddy several foes, but no real enemies. His biggest adversary is his own ego. Hart does a graceful balancing act with Teddy, making his character someone to root for and laugh at simultaneously.

Kudos also go to Tiffany Haddish as Teddy’s strict but fair new teacher, Carrie. Haddish is fully Hart’s co-star. From the moment the duo’s characters bump into each other, they offer a master class in improv wisecracking.

While “Night School” is not likely to join anybody’s list of favorite comedies ever, it’s probably going to sell an awful lot of popcorn.

@colincovert