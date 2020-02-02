PORTLAND, Ore. — Keshawn Justice had 17 points to lead five Santa Clara players in double figures as the Broncos easily defeated Portland 85-61 on Saturday.
Jaden Bediako added 13 points for the Broncos (18-6, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Tahj Eaddy and DJ Mitchell chipped in 12 apiece, and Trey Wertz had 11.
Justice made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Bediako also had nine rebounds, while Mitchell posted seven rebounds.
Isaiah White had 15 points for the Pilots (9-15, 1-8), who have lost seven straight games. Tahirou Diabate added 14 points and eight rebounds. JoJo Walker had 12 points.
Santa Clara matches up against Pepperdine on the road on Thursday. Portland plays BYU at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Super Bowl is great but offers no clarity on path for Vikings, Cousins
If it's a sickness to watch an entertaining Super Bowl and come away with a main conclusion directly related to the Vikings — who haven't…
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.