LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw bounced back from one of his worst postseason starts with one of his best, pitching the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Wednesday to move one win from a return trip to the World Series.
The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the NL Championship Series, boosted by Max Muncy's go-ahead single in the sixth inning. Kershaw held the lead, leaving after seven.
Game 6 is Friday night in Milwaukee. The Brewers are expected to start left-hander Wade Miley, who walked Cody Bellinger to open Game 5 before getting pulled in an interesting piece of strategy by manager Craig Counsell. Lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu will go for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers haven't been in back-to-back World Series since losing to the Yankees in 1977 and '78. They were beaten by Houston in Game 7 last year.
