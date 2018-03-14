NAIROBI, Kenya — The Kenya Red Cross says more than 8,500 Ethiopians have crossed the border into Kenyan territory seeking asylum from conflict after government troops mistakenly killed civilians.
The Red Cross said in a statement Wednesday that the number may keep increasing in the coming days.
The civilians fled after Ethiopian security forces mistakenly killed nine civilians in Moyale, located on the country's southern border with Kenya, according to a command post established to oversee Ethiopia's state of emergency. Ethiopia imposed the state of emergency following months of unrest in some parts of the country that tarnished the country's image as one of Africa's best performing economies.
