NAIROBI,Kenya — Kenyan police say there is still "an active security operation" in and around the hotel complex attacked by Islamic extremist gunmen amid sporadic gunfire from the scene.
At least 15 people were killed in the attack which started Tuesday by suicide car bombs followed by at least four armed men who invaded the hotel and shops.
Police Wednesday urged people to stay away from the crime scene until it is declared fully safe.
Scores of people were rescued at daybreak as police continued what they called a mopping-up exercise. Gunfire has been ringing out at the scene even after authorities announced that all was secure following Tuesday's attack.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Kenyan president to speak about extremist attack
The Latest on the extremist attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya (all times local):
World
Philippines arrests, hands over to China corruption fugitive
Philippine officials have turned over to China a former government official wanted for alleged economic crime and corruption.
World
Bus singer gives voice to Venezuela's growing diaspora
A year ago, Venezuelan migrant Reymar Perdomo was singing for spare change on jammed buses, struggling to make ends meet while building a new life in Peru's capital.
World
Kenya forces still securing hotel after extremist attack
Kenyan police say there is still "an active security operation" in and around the hotel complex attacked by Islamic extremist gunmen amid sporadic gunfire from the scene.
World
The Latest: Nairobi attack survivors reunite with families
The Latest on the attack on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.