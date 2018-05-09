NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's government says at least 132 people have died since March from floods caused by seasonal rains.

The floods hit as the East African nation was recovering from a severe drought that had affected half of the country.

Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says in a statement that at least 225,436 people have been displaced from their homes.

Military helicopters and personnel have been deployed to rescue people marooned by the flooding.

Meanwhile residents of the capital, Nairobi, have expressed bewilderment on social media over the lack of tap water despite the heavy rains. The government has responded by forming a task force to investigate why the city's main dam has not filled up.