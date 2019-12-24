PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America.
The 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork river and connect the Virginia and Kentucky sides of the park, news outlets report. A Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority grant of up to $433,000 would help fund the bridge, which park officials said would be the longest in North America.
The park has an additional $326,000 in funds earmarked for the bridge. Construction is set to start in 2020 and end in 2021. The grant funds will also go toward other park maintenance and construction.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Kentucky-Virginia park seeks recording-breaking swing bridge
A state park that borders Kentucky and Virginia wants to build the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America.
National
San Francisco cafes are banishing disposable coffee cups
A new cafe culture is brewing in the San Francisco area, where a growing number of coffee houses are banishing paper to-go cups and replacing them with everything from glass jars to rental mugs and BYO cup policies.
National
Roberts will tap his inner umpire in impeachment trial
America's last prolonged look at Chief Justice John Roberts came 14 years ago, when he told senators during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing that judges should be like baseball umpires, impartially calling balls and strikes.
National
Democrats test whether voters will shrug off impeachment
Rep. Cindy Axne happily talked about trade, health care and agriculture with about three dozen constituents who gathered in a farm bureau office the weekend before Christmas. Missing from the Iowa Democrat's talking points: Her recent vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Housing
Asian stocks mixed in quiet holiday trading
Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday after stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, extending the major indexes' milestone-shattering run.