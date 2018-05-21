HARLAN, Ky. — Kentucky troopers have shot and killed a man who authorities say confronted them with a shotgun.
News outlets report that 36-year-old Bradley J. Grant ran from Kentucky State Police who had responded to a complaint at a home Sunday afternoon. Trooper Lloyd Cochran says troopers followed Grant inside the home. Police say Grant had a shotgun and walked toward troopers, who fired after giving several commands to drop the weapon.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No troopers were injured. Two have been placed on administrative leave.
The shooting is under investigation.
The details of the initial complaint weren't immediately released.
