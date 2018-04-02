FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky teachers are heading to the state Capitol to rally for education funding.
The rally Monday is happening after hundreds of teachers called in sick Friday to protest last-minute changes to their pension system.
The protest caused nearly two dozen districts to close. Some school districts have called off classes Monday, but much of the state is on spring break.
Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene Monday to possibly vote on a two-year operating budget.
Teachers' union president Stephanie Winkler said last week that if the budget is not in the best interest of public education, students and public service, "then we will react."
