ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Authorities say a suspect in a death investigation has been fatally shot by police behind a school in Kentucky.
News outlets report the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon behind John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeff Gregory says no students or school employees were injured.
He says the suspect was confronted when he drove to the high school to pick up his child. Gregory did not immediately have further details about the shooting or what led up to it.
The school and two other nearby schools were subsequently placed on lockdown, but only the high school remained locked down a few hours later while the investigation continued.
