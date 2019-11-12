LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say they've arrested a prolific thief, a man who they say broke into 17 homes within a few miles (kilometers) of each other. They say he wasn't going for high-end appliances, cash or jewelry: He was in it for the metal.
News outlets report 48-year-old David Lee Thurman pleaded not guilty on Monday to 17 burglary counts.
Louisville police say in court documents that Thurman admitted he entered homes to steal copper, wiring and air conditioning units and sold them to scrap yards for cash. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.
