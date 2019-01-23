LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky mother reeling from her 10-year-old son's death says Louisville's school district must do more to prevent bullying.
Tami Charles is a local comedian and radio host. She says her fifth-grader, Seven Bridges, killed himself on Saturday.
Jefferson County Schools superintendent Marty Pollio said everyone is devastated by the eighth recorded suicide this year in the district of 100,000 students. The district has provided grief counselors at Kerrick Elementary, and is investigating the reports of bullying.
Charles told the Courier-Journal she wants her son's death to help start a dialogue about the problems of bullying and what can be done.
