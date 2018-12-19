PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a police officer as part of a plea deal that recommends he serve life in prison without parole.
WYMT-TV reports John Russell Hall showed little emotion during his court appearance Wednesday in Pikeville and did not apologize when given the chance. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hall gunned down Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton while he patrolled the Hurricane Creek area on March 13 with a state trooper. The two came upon a suspicious vehicle and spoke with its occupants. They separated to search for more possible suspects when shots were fired. The trooper later found Hamilton with a fatal gunshot wound.
