MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities say a Kentucky man is dead following a paragliding accident in Florida.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the fatal accident occurred Monday on Lake Beauclair near Mount Dora, where firefighters found a single-engine paraglider in the water. A witness said the paraglider appeared to be spinning out of control before the crash.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Michael McGuire.
The Tavares Fire Department responded to a request for a water rescue. Firefighters reported two other paragliders landed safely on a nearby golf course.
