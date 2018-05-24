LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 43-year-old Kentucky lawyer running for judge collapsed and died the day after he got the most votes in a primary election.
Danny Alvarez was described as "a true public servant, a humanitarian, and a champion for human rights and the immigrant community" by his campaign consultant Jonathan Hurst.
Hurst said in an email that Alvarez had "spent the day humbled and grateful to this community" after getting the most votes in the four-way race in Louisville.
Hurst told the Courier Journal that the married father of three died at a hospital after collapsing at home. No cause of death was released.
Hurst would have faced second-place finisher Tanisha Ann Hickerson in a November runoff in the Jefferson County District Court judge's race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.