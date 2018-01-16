FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Republican governor says he will shut down the state's expanded Medicaid program, denying its coverage to more than 400,000 people, if the courts stop his plan for some people to work to keep their health benefits.
Friday, the federal government approved Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to impose work requirements on some Medicaid recipients. Bevin also issued an executive order directing his administration to end the program should any part of his plan be struck down by the courts.
Kentucky expanded its Medicaid program in 2014 to include able-bodied adults of certain income levels. Bevin says it's too expensive to continue without his changes.
