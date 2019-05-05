Ticket window

Win

Horse: Country House

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Bill Mott

Went off at: 65-1

Place

Horse: Code of Honor

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Went off at: 14-1

Show

Horse: Tacitus

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Bill Mott

Went off at: 5-1

Race rewind

The break

Maximum Security bounded out of the gate and led the way into the first turn.

The finish

Maximum Security slid to the outside, not only impeding the progress of War of Will, but also forcing that colt's rider, Tyler Gaffalione, to squeeze his knees and wrangle the reins just to stay aboard.

Notes

• Canterbury Park drew an announced crowd of 20,770 on Derby Day, the third-largest attendance in the 25 years since the Shakopee track reopened in 1995.

• The Derby undercard featured a Canterbury connection, as Amy's Challenge finished third in the Grade 1, $500,000 Humana Distaff. Canterbury's horse of the year in 2017, Amy's Challenge is trained by Mac Robertson, a 12-time Canterbury training champ, and is owned by Joe Novogratz of Eden Prairie. The 4-year-old filly set the early pace under jockey Alex Canchari, another Canterbury veteran, before tiring late. She has finished in the money in 10 of 12 career starts, earning $468,156.

Quote of the day

"You always want to win with a clean trip and have everybody recognize the horse as the very good horse and great athlete that he is. Due to the disqualification, I think some of that is diminished." — Country House trainer Bill Mott

Next race

Preakness Stakes, May 18