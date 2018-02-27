FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky Democrat elected to a state House seat in a district Republican President Donald Trump won with 72 percent of the vote just two years ago has been sworn in to office.

Linda Belcher has replaced former GOP Rep. Dan Johnson, who killed himself last year after facing sexual assault allegations. Belcher defeated Republican Rebecca Johnson, who was Dan Johnson's wife, with 68 percent of the vote in a special election last week.

Belcher was sworn in Tuesday by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. She will serve the final year of Johnson's term. Belcher and Johnson could meet again on the ballot in November as both have filed for a full, two-year term. Johnson will face Thomas Huff in the May 22 Republican primary.