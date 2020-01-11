KENT, Ohio — Antonio Williams had a career-high 23 points as Kent State extended its home winning streak to nine games, defeating Central Michigan 79-73 on Saturday.
Troy Simons had 13 points for Kent State (13-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Anthony Roberts added 12 points and Danny Pippen had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Rob Montgomery had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (9-7, 2-1). Dallas Morgan and Travon Broadway each added 14 points.
Kent State plays Miami (Ohio) on the road on Tuesday. Central Michigan matches up against Toledo on the road on Tuesday.
