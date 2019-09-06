KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say they're investigating the death of a baby.
First responders went to a multi-unit home about 9 a.m. Friday where a 5-month-old child was unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
The identity of the child has not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Son of former Gov. Scott Walker eyeing run for Congress
The 25-year-old son of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker is considering running for Congress in a deeply conservative district.
Minneapolis
Bus-only lanes arrive on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis
The lanes marked with bright red paint will be used by buses during rush hours.
Local
Kenosha police investigating death of 5-month-old
Kenosha police say they're investigating the death of a baby.
Minneapolis
Lake Nokomis beaches reopen after 73 confirmed cases of E. coli illness
Now that the swimming season is over, the city has reopened the lake's two beaches.
Local
Metro Mobility notifies 15,000 customers of data breach that may have exposed personal info
The hack compromised the private ride information of people with disabilities.