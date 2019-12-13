KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy.
Paramedics were called to a Kenosha home around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday about a baby who was unresponsive. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, where he died early Thursday.
The Kenosha News reports the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Declining enrollment prompts staff, budget cuts at Bethel University
Specific cuts to faculty, staff and academic programs will be announced in 2020.
East Metro
Washington County Administrator Molly O'Rourke to step down next month
The County Board will discuss a process to replace O'Rourke at its meeting next week.
West Metro
Hennepin County approves nearly 5 percent levy increase, adds funding for housing
County increases affordable housing spending from $6.5 million to $14.3 million
East Metro
Lawsuit: Washington County jail ignored red flags before inmate's suicide
Richard Bild died when he jumped from a jail balcony rail in June 2018.
Duluth
UMD faculty leaders condemn handling of loss of School of Fine Arts
Faculty senate says it wasn't consulted, but administrators contest those claims.