KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police have arrested two adults in the death of an infant who had been missing since late July.
Police say the 2-month-old baby's body apparently was dumped in an open field. A search on Thursday yielded potential evidence of the disposal.
Two adults — a 21-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man — were being held Friday on suspicion of hiding a corpse and harboring or aiding felons. The case will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office for charges.
Police are asking anyone with information about the baby's death to call the Kenosha police detective bureau or Crime Stoppers.
