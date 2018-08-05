The 3M Championship went out with a familiar name at the top.

Kenny Perry began Sunday’s final round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine with a 5-shot lead, not insurmountable but enough of a cushion that Perry would have to bobble and someone would have to go ultra-low to throw any kind of doubt into the outcome.

Perry bobbled. Wes Short Jr. went ultra-low. And yet Perry’s 3-under 69 in the final installment of the event was still enough for him to hold the 3M trophy for a third time.

His 21 under total beat Short by three. Perry is the second three-time winner in the tournament’s 26-year history. Hale Irwin won in 1997, 1999 and 2002.

Perry’s $262,500 winner’s check gives him $1,146,570.84 in all-time earnings in Blaine in eight appearances, the second most all time behind the $1,248,993.05 Irwin made in 19 starts.

Perry finished tied for 37th in 2016 but otherwise never left Blaine worse than seventh.

While many considered the tournament done for after Perry shot a 12-under 60 in Saturday’s second round to go ahead by five the 57-year-old sputtered on Sunday. He got to 19 under with a birdie on No. 3 but made back-to-back bogeys on 6-7 while Glen Day posted a birdie and suddenly it was a one-stroke advantage.

Day then lapsed with a bogey of his own at No. 8 and lost his hold on second place while Short kept making birdies. Short carded nine birdies in all on his day with no bogeys to post his best finish since finishing solo second at the 2016 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Day and Tom Gillis - a Tuesday qualifier - finished tied for third at 15 under.

Come back to startribune.com for more on the 3M Championship later Sunday.