PEORIA, Ill. — Backcourt mates Nate Kennell and Ville Tahvanainen scored 18 points apiece as Bradley beat Illinois State 75-63 on Wednesday night.
Danya Kingsby added 12 points for Bradley (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tahvanainen and Ja'Shon Henry had seven rebounds.
DJ Horne and Keith Fisher III scored 17 points apiece for the Redbirds (6-13, 1-6), who have lost six straight. Fisher added seven rebounds. Zach Copeland added 13 points for Illinois State, which missed 22 3-pointers (11 for 32) and made 23 field goals (23 of 60).
Bradley plays at Indiana State on Saturday. Illinois State will be at home against Southern Illinois on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Attorney: Former probation officer charged in kidnapping, murder of Realtor attracting attention in jail
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Attorney: Former probation officer charged in kidnapping, murder of Realtor attracting attention in jail
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild's Parise aims for more scoring consistency
Zach Parise's current goal-scoring burst, which started Jan. 14 in Pittsburgh, came on the heels of a 10-game goal drought.
Gophers
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80
Steve Pikiell thought his team did a good job on Iowa center Luka Garza.
Wolves
Williamson's late surge not enough for for Pelicans
Zion Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy — only to see his team come up short.
Wild
Staal, Zuccarello lead Wild past Red Wings 4-2
With their chances of a playoff appearance slipping by the day, the Minnesota Wild returned home for a stretch of games before the All-Star break knowing there was little room for error.
Gophers
Murphy's late jumper gives Pittsburgh a 74-72 win over BC
His team's 10-point lead gone and a timeout at his disposal, Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel could have called the Panthers over and tried to settle them down in the final seconds against Boston College on Wednesday night.