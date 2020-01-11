CHICAGO — Marquise Kennedy had a season-high 20 points as Loyola of Chicago rolled past Evansville 78-44 on Saturday.
Aher Uguak had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (11-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Krutwig added 11 points and five assists for the Ramblers.
Loyola of Chicago led 30-22 with four minutest remaining in the first half before closing on a 13-2 run for a 43-24 halftime lead. The Ramblers put the game away with a 13-2 run midway through the second half to build a 65-37 lead.
Sam Cunliffe had 11 points for the Purple Aces (9-8, 0-4), who have lost four in a row.
Evansville plays at Indiana State on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago has a home game against Southern Illinois on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gibbs lifts Mount St. Mary's over Bryant 67-65
Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points, Damian Chong Qui scored a go-ahead 3-pointer and Mount St. Mary's came from behind to beat Bryant 67-65 on Saturday.
Twins
Reusse: What's up at Twins spring training? This woman knows it all
Patty Creem has been with the Twins since they moved spring training to Fort Myers in 1991. Her business card reads: Spring Training Box Office Supervisor. "IDK; ask Patty'' might be a better title.
Gophers
Catto lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 66-62 in OT
Caleb Catto registered 19 points, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation that sent the game into overtime, and Florida Gulf Coast snapped its eight-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Stetson 66-62 on Saturday.
Gophers
Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT
Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.
Gophers
Texas A&M routs Vanderbilt 69-50 with Nesmith out for Dores
The Vanderbilt Commodores are fighting the feeling that Memorial Gym might be haunted after likely losing their leading scorer for a second straight season.