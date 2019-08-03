They inherited the names and nicknames of Kennedys before them: Rose, Joe, Teddy and Kick.

Some have felt the lure of politics and social activism, running for Congress or advocating for the environment, while others have gravitated to the stage or Hollywood.

The large younger generation of Kennedys took a tragic turn in the national spotlight last week. One of its members, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, suffered an apparent drug overdose Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., and died.

Kennedy Hill, a student at Boston College, was a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill.

In some ways, Kennedy Hill typified her Kennedy generation, bearing a famous name, elite education and access to the storied compound on Cape Cod where her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, still lives. But like so many of her cousins, she was little known to the wider public, a relatively anonymous young woman who had scarcely begun to choose her life's path.

Kennedy Hill's grieving family posted pictures and tributes online after her death became public.

"Yesterday the world lost a light that enchanted everyone and everything around her," Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, an RFK granddaughter, wrote of her cousin on Instagram on Friday. "Let us honor her life by carrying forth her loving compassion, merriment and her passionate fight for women's empowerment."

An autopsy showed no trauma beyond the lifesaving measures taken by emergency medical workers, and the cause and manner of her death will not be released before a toxicology report is completed.

Like Kennedy Hill, many of the Kennedy grandchildren have kept low profiles as they attended prestigious colleges like Harvard, Wesleyan and Brown, and college preparatory schools like Deerfield Academy. But even as they kept their heads down, the political dynasty was never far away.

For example, when Kennedy Hill introduced Boston College's local congressman to a group of students, he had a familiar name: Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, her cousin.

Joseph Kennedy, an RFK grandson, won the seat in Congress in 2012 that Barney Frank had held since 1981. He took a well-worn path to elected office, attending Stanford, serving in the Peace Corps and graduating from Harvard Law School, then taking a job as a county prosecutor in eastern Massachusetts.

Other Kennedy grandchildren have not shied away from politics, including Jack Schlossberg, 26, son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, who bears a dark-haired resemblance to his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr. When he was 24, he interviewed President Barack Obama at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Larry Tye, author of "Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon," attended the Middlesex School in Concord, Mass., with David Anthony Kennedy, who was RFK's fourth child and Kennedy Hill's uncle. David Kennedy died at 28 of a drug overdose in a Palm Beach hotel room, after years of struggling with drugs and alcohol.

Tye said he was struck by the apparent parallels between the two deaths, which to him seemed to reflect the particular burdens and traumas associated with being a Kennedy.

"If there's any legacy that would have absolutely crushed him," he said of Bobby Kennedy, "it would be seeing this happen first to his son and now to his granddaughter."