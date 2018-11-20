The Gophers women's softball team suffered a huge loss Tuesday, when junior catcher Kendyl Lindaman, a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, was taken off the roster, with plans to transfer to another school.

NCAA softball rules allow players to transfer to another school and play immediately. According to sources, Lindaman has entered into a transfer database, allowing her to speak to other schools.

Lindaman was a second-team All-America last season, batting .361 with 20 home runs and 55 RBI. She has helped lead the Gophers to the NCAA tournament each of her first two seasons.

Gophers head coach Jamie Trachsel issued a statement and declined further comment: "I met with Kendyl this morning and she informed me of her decision to transfer. We wish her well moving forward."