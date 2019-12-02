ATLANTA — An Associated Press source says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has chosen a Republican donor and financial services executive from Georgia as his appointment to the U.S. Senate.

The source, a GOP political consultant, says Kelly Loeffler is Kemp's pick to replace three-term Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is stepping down because of health issues. The source spoke on condition of anonymity on Monday because Kemp has yet to publicly announce the decision.

Loeffler will serve in the Senate for about 10 months before she will have to defend the seat in an open-to-all special election for the remaining two years of Isakson's term in November 2020.

Kemp sidestepped more conventional candidates including Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who lobbied hard for the appointment.