NEW YORK — Kelsey Plum was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, going to the San Antonio Stars on Thursday night.

The Washington guard and NCAA career scoring leader is the first player from the school to be taken first. The Stars finished with the worst record last season and held the top pick for the first time in franchise history. Plum finished her college career with 3,527 points.

It's the second straight year that the Stars have drafted a guard. They took Moriah Jefferson with the No. 2 pick last season.

Chicago took Alaina Coates with the second pick. The South Carolina star injured her ankle in the SEC Tournament and didn't play in the Gamecocks' run to the national championship.

She still isn't able to really fly, so drove up to New York from South Carolina. She got around the draft on a scooter she affectionately called "scoot, scoot." Coates said she had surgery on the ankle a few weeks ago and doesn't know how long she'll be out. She hopes to be able to play this season.

Dallas took Kentucky forward Evelyn Akhator with the third pick, and the Wings came back with South Carolina's Allisha Gray with the fourth choice.

Gray decided to forego her senior year of eligibility and enter the draft a day after the Gamecocks won the title.

Northwestern's Nia Coffey went fifth to San Antonio, with Maryland's Shatori Walker-Kimbrough picked sixth by Washington.

Atlanta took Brittney Sykes of Syracuse seventh. Brionna Jones of Maryland went to Connecticut with the eighth pick. Chicago used its second pick in the first round to select Tori Jankoska at No. 9.

Kaela Davis was the third South Carolina player drafted in the first round when Dallas took her with the No. 10 pick.

The draft was held in an event space in New York with WNBA President Lisa Borders announcing the picks from a deejay booth.