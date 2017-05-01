Stay-at-home moms and dads, get ready for “Live With Kelly & Ryan Seacrest.”

On Monday, Kelly Ripa will (finally) name Seacrest the new permanent co-host for her Disney-ABC syndicated daytime talk show. The search had taken quite some time — and by design, if you ask executives — her former partner of four years Michael Strahan left the show nearly a year ago.

Since then, Ripa has tried out 67 guest co-hosts over 195 original episodes.

Seacrest has guest hosted “Live” five times since Strahan departed the show. The former host of Fox’s “American Idol” will be announced on Monday, according to CNN, which cited two sources with knowledge of the deal.

Seacrest is no stranger to ABC as he also hosts “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on the network. He will host the show from New York Monday through Friday and typically spend the rest of the week in Los Angeles, according to CNN.

Ripa teased her announcement on Sunday, posting the following not-so-cryptic message on Twitter:

We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost pic.twitter.com/QRKQ9S9NGn

— Kelly Ripa (@KellyRipa) April 30, 2017

We all got the hint, and now she’s got a co-host.