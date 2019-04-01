NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
Kellogg Co., down $1.36 to $56.02
The food company is selling its iconic Keebler cookie brand and other businesses to Ferrero for $1.3 billion.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $10.02 to $129.34
The casino operator made gains on a solid revenue report from Macau and upbeat economic data from China.
ComScore Inc., down $6.01 to $14.24
The media analytics firm lost two top executives under a leadership shakeup.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $3.41 to $104.64
The banking firm and its peers are benefiting from a boost in bond yields, which makes loans more lucrative.
BorgWarner Inc., up $2.11 to $40.52
The automotive technology company named Felecia Pryor its chief human resources officer.
Coty Inc., down 22 cents to $11.28
JAB Holding extended its tender offer to buy up to 150 million shares of the beauty company.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $1.36 to $43.27
The egg producer is contending with lower egg prices in 2019.
Lyft Inc., down $9.28 to $69.01
The ride-sharing company gave back its IPO gains on its first full-day of trading as a public company.