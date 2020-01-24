VERMILLION, S.D. — Cody Kelley scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures for South Dakota as the Coyotes routed Purdue Fort Wayne 83-60 on Thursday night.
Triston Simpson added 16 points, Tyler Hagedorn 15, Stanley Umude 12 and Tyler Peterson 10 for South Dakota (13-8, 4-3 Summit League), which won its fourth in a row at home.
Deonte Billups had 19 points for the Mastodons (9-12, 2-4). Jarred Godfrey added 11 points and Brian Patrick had seven rebounds.
South Dakota's win reverses a 70-59 victory for the Mastadons over the Coyotes on Jan. 1.
South Dakota takes on Oral Roberts at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays at Omaha on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
The Latest: 9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Bryant
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):
Gophers
Freshman Fran Belibi leads No. 6 Stanford past Utah 82-49
Each member of Stanford's 1990 NCAA championship team in attendance for Sunday's 30th anniversary celebration offered a little something to the current players as they gathered in the locker room postgame.
Vikings
Kobe Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC again in Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Sports
The Latest: Tanya Tucker completes comeback with 2 Grammys
The Latest on the Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday at Los Angeles' Staples Center (all times local):
Wolves
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 3 others dead
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.