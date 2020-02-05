VERMILLION, S.D. — Cody Kelley scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and South Dakota beat NAIA-member Peru State College 106-45 on Tuesday night.
Kelley finished 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line. The 5-foot-11 guard also grabbed a career-high seven steals. The Coyotes as a team recorded 14 steals.
South Dakota lead 48-20 at halftime and never trailed. Stanley Umude scored 16 points, Tasos Kamateros 15 and Tyler Hagedorn 14.
Ante Martinac led the Bobcats in scoring with eight points and Drew Switzer scored seven.
South Dakota (17-8, 7-3 Summit League) resumes league play at North Dakota (10-13, 4-5) on Saturday.
