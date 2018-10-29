CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Keith Urban paid tribute to a firefighter killed in a crash as the remnants of Hurricane Michael passed through Virginia.
News outlets report that the country music star dedicated his show in Charlottesville on Sunday night to Lt. Brad Clark for "all that he's done."
The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department said Clark was killed Oct. 11 when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine that responded to a crash.
A video of Urban's dedication was posted on the Facebook page of one of Clark's friends.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Bob Clark, Brad's father, was in the audience and said, "We really appreciated it."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Retrial begins for neo-Nazi charged in 2009 Phoenix killing
A neo-Nazi charged with trying to kill a black man and fatally shooting the man's white girlfriend was driven by hate, a prosecutor said Monday at the start of a retrial in the 9-year-old case.
Variety
Ex-USA Gymnastics head pleads not guilty to tampering count
The former president of USA Gymnastics pleaded not guilty in a Texas courtroom Monday to a charge of tampering with evidence in the sexual assault investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.
National
Halloween venue hosts 'Swastika Saturday' on day of shooting
A Halloween venue in Ohio that held a "Swastika Saturday" the day a gunman opened fire at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh killing 11 said "we screwed up big time."
TV & Media
Buffalo diocese says '60 Minutes' report 'incomplete'
The Diocese of Buffalo declined to address details of a television report where diocesan insiders called for the bishop's resignation Monday, saying he hadn't done enough when confronted with reports of clergy sexual misconduct.
TV & Media
The Latest: 2 funerals set for same day as Trump visit
The Latest on a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.