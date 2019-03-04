LONDON — Keith Flint, lead singer of dance-electronic band The Prodigy, has been found dead at his home near London. He was 49.
His death was confirmed Monday by the band in a statement. Essex Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Flint was the stage persona of the band, whose hits "Firestarter" and "Breathe" fused techno, breakbeat and acid house music.
The energetic frontman was also known for his distinctive look: black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns.
