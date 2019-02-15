Q: What should you do with an engagement ring and wedding band post-divorce?

A: Typically, you have three choices: Keep, reset or sell. Choose whatever option you want. It’s not anyone else’s decision, and there is no right or wrong answer.

You might keep your rings for sentimental reasons or simply because you’re not ready to decide what to do with them. If you are going to hold onto them, make sure they’re insured and stored in a secure place.

Few people want to wear their rings post-divorce, so having the stones reset is a great option. Work with a jeweler on a new setting that symbolizes this new phase of your life, or have the ring made into a piece of jewelry for your children.

If you decide to sell your rings, avoid doing it in a rush, which could lead to accepting less than they’re worth. Unfortunately, this is also a time when some discover that what they thought was a diamond is not.

MANDY WALKER, divorce coach and mediator

A: The engagement ring and wedding band represent a union between two people — symbols of vows taken and promises made. To minimize them as a mere “gift” smells of convenient self-interest. They aren’t the equivalent of a toaster or fondue pot. They were presented as a token of lifelong desire and commitment.

The first thing you should do is offer to return the rings. Some guys would never consider asking for the rings back, and if they decline, you can proceed with a clear conscience to deal with the rings as you wish.

KYLE BRADFORD, marriage, divorce and blended family blogger