If you have a small group for Thanksgiving and would rather not spend the entire day in the kitchen, this recipe has you covered. It dishes up a stunning turkey centerpiece with seasonal sides for four in about an hour from start to finish, all done on one sheet pan.

Rather than a whole turkey, half of a breast of the bird is used here. (Turkey breasts are often sold whole — in that case, have it split and freeze the other half.) It is slathered with a rub of garlic, mustard and fresh herbs, and then, after a head-start in the oven, is surrounded on the same pan with Brussels sprouts and half-moon slices of delicata squash, which roast until tender. Delicata squash is not only inherently sweet and creamy, but also easier to work with than many other squashes, as its beautifully golden skin is thin enough that it doesn’t require peeling.

Serve the turkey thinly sliced, on a platter with the vegetables and some cranberry sauce, if you’d like, to complete the picture for a home-cooked feast without the fuss. You’ll even wind up with some leftover turkey for sandwiches on Friday.