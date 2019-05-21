Four-time PGA Tour winner Keegan Bradley is the latest major champion to commit to play in July’s inaugural 3M Open, the PGA Tour’s first regular tour stop in Minnesota since 1969.

Bradley won the 2011 PGA Championship, beating Jason Dufner in a three-hole playoff at the Atlanta Athletic Club. He also has won a World Golf Championship event and most recently a FedEx Cup playoff event, the 2018 BMW Championship.

The nephew of World Golf Hall of Famer Pat Bradley, he finished tied for 29th Sunday at this year’s PGA Championship.

Rory Sabbatini also committed Monday. He has won six times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2011, and finished tied for second behind winner Zach Johnson in the 2007 Masters.

The season’s second major was won by world No. 1-ranked Brooks Koepka, who also has committed to play the 3M Open at TPC of the Twin Cities in Blaine July 4-7.

Koepka, 29, has won four of the past eight majors and is the first man in history to be the two-time defending champion of two different majors.

Koepka and Bradley are two of seven major champions who say they’ll play in Blaine. Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, 2015 PGA champ Jason Day, 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, 2009 U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover and Dufner, the 2013 PGA champion, are the others.

3M Open officials continue to recruit 15-time major winner Tiger Woods as well as other top players such as Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

They also have asked the PGA Tour for a foreign exemption for European Tour player Erik van Rooyen, a former Gophers golfer who tied for eighth Sunday at Bethpage Black and tied for 17th at last summer’s British Open. He is ranked 89th in the world this week.

World No. 8 Bryson DeChambeau was among the first to commit.

Jerry Zgoda

• Augsburg defender Christina Nelson and Hamline goalie Molly Dionne, both seniors, made the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division III All-Great Lakes Region Team.

• Jim Foss of Bemidji Town & Country Club shot 72 and was the top golfer to advance from a MGA Players Championship qualifier in Grand Rapids. Scott Williams and Nate Deziel landed the other two spots.

