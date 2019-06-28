Keanu Reeves’ fans have launched a petition promoting “the most wholesome person alive” for Time magazine’s Person of the Year honorific.

It’s the latest in the actor’s auspicious summer run, which includes his starring turn in “John Wick 3,” a headline-generating cameo as a heightened version of himself in the Netflix comedy “Always Be My Maybe” and a voice-over gig as daredevil toy Duke Caboom in “Toy Story 4.”

On top of that, a 2011 video resurfaced on the internet showing Reeves, unaware of the camera, giving up his subway seat for a woman carrying a large package.

With all the fanfare, an admirer has launched a Change.org petition to “Make Keanu Reeves 2019 Time’s Person of the Year.” Within a week, 32,000 people had signed the online petition, quickly gaining on the goal of 35,000 signatures.

“Keanu is the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year!” the petition states. “Keanu Reeves’ ‘Always Be My Maybe’ role has everyone obsessing.”

But odds of the actor getting the nod from Time are probably slim. The magazine has moved toward champions of social and political justice for the honor, which has gone to groups of individuals rather than one person in recent years.

In December, Time named four journalists and a newspaper as “guardians” in “the war on truth” as its Person of the Year. In 2017, the magazine bestowed the title on the “Silence Breakers,” honoring the legions of women who came forward about sexual harassment in the workplace.

But, hey, there’s always space in its annual Time 100 list of most influential people.

Time magazine did not respond to a request for comment.

Reeves recently said he had been unaware of his new internet status, telling People magazine it’s “wacky,” but that “the positivity is great.”

Meanwhile, abundant admiration for the 54-year-old actor is heavily cited as the reason for people to sign the digital petition. Additionally, Reeves’ respectful treatment of fans, his tumultuous past and the grace with which he handled it have also gained renewed attention online.

“He’s humble, down-to-earth, generous, kind, respectful and hardworking. He’s been through terrible things, he deserves this,” one signatory wrote of the actor.

Those terrible things include the stillborn death of his daughter in 1999 and the accidental death of his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, shortly after, tragedies that have garnered more sympathy for “The Matrix” actor as his star continues to shine brightly this summer.