Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as “Ted” Theodore Logan and “Bill” S. Preston Esq. in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the third film in the franchise.

The first film, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” was released in 1989. The sequel “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” came out in 1991.

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have penned the script. Dean Parisot will direct. Steven Soderbergh is executive producing alongside Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli. Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios.

MGM is set to release the film domestically under its Orion Pictures banner. Endeavor Content negotiated the deal.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which is currently in production, will follow the two men no longer the time-traveling teenagers we’ve come to know — they are now responsible adults. They’re writing dozens of songs but not one seems to stick, until someone from the future tells them that only their song can save the world. Soon, they embark on a time-traveling adventure to save the universe.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again. Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!” Reeves and Winter said in a statement.

Reeves is currently in production on the third installment of “John Wick: Chapter 3,” which will be released May 2019. He will also next star alongside Winona Ryder in “Destination Wedding.” His other notable credits include “Matrix Trilogy” and “Point Break.” He is represented by WME.

Winter also starred in “The Lost Boys” and has transitioned to a writer and director with credits that include the Epix documentary “Deep Web” and the VH1 documentary “Downloaded.” Most recently, he directed and produced two shorts documentary films, “Relatively Free” and “Trump’s Lobby.” He is represented by CAA and Forward Entertainment.