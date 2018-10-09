Twin Cities pop station KDWB announced another mixed-bag lineup and school-night date for its annual Jingle Ball concert at Xcel Energy Center.

Scheduled for Monday, Dec. 3, this year’s roster will feature “Something Just Like This” production team the Chainsmokers, Aussie pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I” duet partner Bebe Rexha, meme-generated Michigan singer Bazzi and Disney TV teen star Sabrina Carpenter.

Tickets are listed at $36-$156 and go on sale next Monday, Oct. 15, at noon through Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Pre-sale options start this Wednesday.

This will be the Chainsmokers’ first big Twin Cities performance, not counting their poorly attended and laughingly reviewed show during Mystic Lake Casino’s botched Super Bowl week concert series. Obviously, “Something Just Like This” singer Chris Martin of Coldplay fame does not tour with the duo. As for 5SOS, they were just at the Armory in Minneapolis last month and previously played Xcel Center in 2015.

KDWB’s Jingle Ball is part of a network of holiday-time shows around the country put on by national radio conglomerate iHeartRadio, which often seems to give its Twin Cities outlet many of its leftover options. Chicago’s Jingle Ball, for instance, includes Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and Dua Lipa, while Atlanta has Mendes, Harris and Marshmello.