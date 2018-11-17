When you think about the most valuable cards in your wallet, you probably envision your credit and ATM cards. Here’s another one that should come to mind:

Your library card. These days, the nation’s 9,057 library systems let you check out a lot more than books.

Need a power tool, kayak, 3-D printer or Ninja Turtle-shaped cake pan? Crafting or studio space? Your library might have you covered.

Some libraries provide access to courses on computers or graphic design. Many will let you borrow passes to local attractions such as zoos and museums. Others provide seeds and cuttings.

“A library is no longer the ‘shushing’ place you come to only for the books,” says Oliver Sanidas, executive director at the Arapahoe County library system in metro Denver. “We’re moving from the written word to learning through experience. One can be empowered through hands-on learning, be it checking out a GoPro video camera or ... engraving a wine glass with a laser cutter.”

Manya Shorr, director of the library system in Fort Worth, Texas, agreed. “It’s all about figuring out what a community needs and providing it.” In July, her system launched a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot checkout, a boon for those without in-home internet service.

In the recreation-oriented community of Payson, Utah, the library lends paddleboards and kayaks, including life jackets and car-attachment straps, as well as snowshoes. O’Fallon Public Library in Illinois has 41 fishing poles in its inventory.

New York Public Library’s Riverside branch lets patrons borrow fashion accessories including neckties, a Kenneth Cole briefcase or a Coach handbag for a networking event or job interview.

Concord Free Public Library in Massachusetts lends an Orion StarBlast telescope kit with instructions and a constellation guide.

Mid-Continent Public Library in Kansas City, Mo., offers educational programming for people who want to start a food truck business.

Interested in the ukulele? Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative in Tampa, Fla., has 17 of the stringed instruments to take home and strum.

Libraries also are carving out “makerspaces” — creative areas where patrons are encouraged to make a mess, and noise. Colorado’s Arapahoe Libraries offer staffed labs filled with laser cutters, routers, vinyl cutters, band saws, sewing machines and 3-D printers.

“While we continue to offer all the traditional items, customization allows patrons to borrow items instead of buying them,” says Loida Garcia-Febo, president of the American Library Association.

“That saves them money, especially if they only need to use the item once or twice.”